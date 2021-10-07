Clyde A. Locker, 83, of Middletown, Del., passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.
Born in Magnolia, Ohio, on October 15, 1937, he was a son of the late Glen Locker and Opal (Slutz) Mulgary. Clyde proudly served in the United States Marine Corps, where he held the title of sergeant for 4 years. After his service, he was the proud owner of Buckeye Supply Inc. in Newport, Del. Clyde was a member of the American Trapshooting Association and was a two-time State of Delaware Champion in the sport. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing and traveling with his wife, Bette, in their motor home across the country.
Clyde is survived by his children, Michael J. Locker of Middletown, Lynn Marie Locker of Hartley, Christa M. Locker-Elmore of Lexington, SC, and Elizabeth A. Locker-Jones of Middletown; grandchildren, Megan A. Locker, Sara A. Locker, Joshua A. Rotan, Allison E. Bailey, and Christopher J. Jones; great-grandchildren, Blake A. Locker, Julieanne L. Locker, Masyn T. A. Rotan, Lola H. N. Rotan, and Serenity H. Elmore; his beloved Havanese, Arnold “Arnie” Palmer Locker; and many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bette M. Locker and brothers, Glen and Patrick Locker.
All services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Clyde’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online by clicking here.
