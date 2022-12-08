Colleen Ann D'Amato, 67, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Port Charlotte.
She was born on September 18, 1955, in Yonkers, N.Y., the daughter of Andrew and Mary (Molly) Roche. Colleen was a certified nurse's assistant working in the home health field. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and loved to dance and sing. She is lovingly adored by all her family and friends. Colleen made an impact on everyone she met with her beautiful smile and giving heart.
Survivors include her loving daughters, Nicole Carpenter (Daniel) and Angela Martin (Lee); her son, Christian D'Amato; her precious grandchildren, Brett, Alexis, Izaiah (Johanna), Kendall, Dylan, and Conner; her great-grandchildren, Aaron and her loving Fiancé, Charles (Chaz) Smith. Also surviving are her five sisters Eileen Montalto, Maureen Nappi, Deborah Roche, Patricia Servilla, Catherine Roche, and her three brothers Seamus Roche, Michael Roche, and Sean Roche. Adoring aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Andrew, mother Mary, brother Patrick, and sisters Mary Ellen Roche and Sheila Moll.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at St Charles Borromeo Catholic Church at 11 a.m., Thursday, December 15, 2022. Celebration of Life will follow at Hurricane Charley's in Punta Gorda.
Colleen will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts. May she rest in peace in the arms of the angels.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
