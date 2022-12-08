Colleen Ann D'Amato

Colleen Ann D'Amato, 67, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Port Charlotte.

She was born on September 18, 1955, in Yonkers, N.Y., the daughter of Andrew and Mary (Molly) Roche. Colleen was a certified nurse's assistant working in the home health field. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and loved to dance and sing. She is lovingly adored by all her family and friends. Colleen made an impact on everyone she met with her beautiful smile and giving heart.


