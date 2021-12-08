Connie Dale Fulk Taylor passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 28, 2021, in Port Charlotte, Fla.
Connie was born November 12, 1937, in Broadway, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Fawley Fulk and Irene Laquita Tusing Fulk. Connie married Jerry Taylor on February 23, 1957, and he preceded her in death on November 13, 1996. Connie also had two sons, Jerry Wayne Taylor and Carson (Corky) Ray Taylor who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by a nephew Anthony Fulk.
She is survived by two brothers, William Fulk and wife Rita of New Market, Charles (Ernie) Fulk, and wife Phyllis of Broadway, Va. She is also survived by a niece, Patricia Fulk Crist of Broadway, Va., two great-nephews, Tyler Blaine of Fulks Run, Va., and Dalton Gerstenmaier of Broadway, Va., and one great-great-niece Caroline Gerstenmaier. She is also survived by an Uncle Forest Speck Fulk of Timberville and an Aunt Helen Nazelrod of Broadway, Va.
She retired from Sun Trust Bank in Punta Gorda, Fla. She was a member of The Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She was a member of Unity Church of Peace and was on the hospitality committee. She also volunteered with The Punta Gorda Historical Society. Connie was a gracious hostess and enjoyed hosting many events and gatherings at her home. She was a loving wife and mother who was a strong caregiver to her husband and sons who preceded her in death. We are grateful that they are all rejoicing in Heaven now. The family would also like to acknowledge the many great friends, church members, and sorority sisters that she had by her side.
Thank you to her special angels Gail Athinakis and Gail Fontana.
A celebration of life will be organized at a later date for family and friends.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.