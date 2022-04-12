Corrine "Joanie" DiTota

Corrine "Joan" (Violette) DiTota, 84, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at her home. She was born March 5, 1938 to the late Omer J. & Louise (Blacker) Violette. She was the loving wife of the late Don DiTota for 65 years.
Joan and Don relocated to Florida in 1999 after raising their six children on Kalko Dr. in Wolcott, Conn.
"Joanie" as she was affectionately referred to by all who knew her took such joy in caring for friends and family through her passion of cooking and making all feel welcome in her home. She showered her friends and family with love through her grocery shopping and preparing wonderful meals and desserts. She will be forever remembered as a devoted, loving, and generous wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.
She is survived by her son Jeffrey (Valarie) of Connecticut; son Scott and daughter's Kathy, Amy all of Florida and her sister Barbara of Connecticut. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren Jason, Brittany, Julia, Stacey, Heather, Jessica, Colin, and her great-grandchildren Charlotte, Carter, Gianna, and her precious Greyson Mancini.
Joan was predeceased by her husband Don, son Donald, daughter Lori, brother Richard, and sister Shirley. She will be sadly missed by many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends, and family. May she rest in eternal peace.
