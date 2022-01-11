Curtis Allen

Curtis Edward Allen, 60, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, of natural causes at his home in North Port, Fla. Curt was born on November 14, 1961, in Crawfordsville, Ind., to Cliston (Eddie) and Marilyn Seybold Allen.
He married Debbie Jones Allen of New Market, Ind., on May 24, 1986.
Curt was a 1980 graduate of Southmont High School and a 1984 Magna Cum Laude graduate of Mac Murray College in Jacksonville, Ill., where he played basketball. He was the Academic Athlete of the Year in 1983 and 1984.
Before starting his career as a basketball coach, Curt worked at the Colorado Springs Olympic Training Center, the Indianapolis Colts, and the Pan American Games.
After his family, basketball was Curt's passion. He was a Graduate Assistant Basketball Coach at Western Illinois University. An Assistant Basketball Coach under Head Coach Mac Petty at Wabash College. Head Basketball Coach at North Montgomery High School, where in 1999, they won their first Sectional Title since 1984. After moving to Florida, he taught at North Port High School, where he was Head Basketball Coach 2007-2013, with over 100 career wins. He was inducted into the North Port Athletic Hall of Fame in 2021.
As everyone who loves Curt knows, one of his claims to fame was playing his part in the movie "Hoosiers" on the opposing Dugger Bulldogs team.
The Kenny Chesney song "Coach" is the perfect embodiment of who Curt was and how he will always be remembered.
Curt is survived by his wife and parents. Also surviving are brother and sisters; Brad (Linda) Allen, Cindy (John) Roberts, Pam (Terry) Stephens, Sally (Brian) Delks, and Kelly (Mike) Cain, all of Crawfordsville. Father-in-Law Royce (Marsha) Jones, Mother-in-Law Sue Jones, and Sister-in-Law Nancy Leonard (Mike Zeller). Nephews and Nieces; Chadd (Misty) Cassida, Candice Cassida Cox, Heidi (Marc) Bonwell, Brandon (Stephanie) Allen, Megan (Jeremy) Shaw, Haley Roberts Beach, Casey (Rebekah) Delks, Tyler (Haley) Delks, Micah (Larissa) Delks, Whitney (Clayton) Muller, Chloie (Trevor) Storms, Abraham Cain, Corbin (Morgan) Leonard and Ethan (Macie) Leonard. Along with his family, Curt leaves behind many beloved players, students, and friends.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Burkhart Funeral Home, Crawfordsville. Services will begin at 1 p.m., after which he will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery South.
