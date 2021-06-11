Cynthia Lee Morgan, 68, of Englewood, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital with her family at her side.

She was born on Aug. 26, 1952, in Erie, Pennsylvania, to Donald and Mae (DiEugenio) Wehrle.

Cynthia has been a resident of Englewood for five years coming from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

She was a member of the Dearborn Moose Lodge and Englewood Elks Lodge. Her hobbies included laying on the beach, collecting sharks teeth, crafts, sewing and antiquing.

She is survived by her three sons, Matthew Ruggiero of Nine Mile Falls, Washington, John Ruggiero of Erie, Pennsylvania, and Patrick Timon of Boynton Beach, Florida; two grandsons, Jack and Luke Ruggiero of Nine Mile Falls, Washington; two sisters, Judy Pettinato of Erie, and Peggy Sansone of McKean, Pennsylvania; one brother, Gary Wehrle of Sisters, Oregon; and her significant other, Lou Gallipoli of Englewood.

Englewood Community Funeral Home, Inc. with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory at www.englewoodfh.com.

