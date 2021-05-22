Cynthia P. Clark, 72, of Arcadia, Florida, passed away May 17, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.
She was born May 17, 1949, in Miami, Florida, to the late Reinaldo and Irene Perez. Cindy is survived by her son, Doug (Mechelle); and her three daughters, Shawn (Eugene), Cristy and Carrie, all of Port Charlotte. She is also survived by six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Cindy was a kindergarten teacher for 25 years and loved teaching children and sharing her love of books. She was also a CCD teacher at Sacred Heart Catholic Church for 25 years.
Cindy had many interests, but none more prevalent than her love of Christmas, Alaska, and the Hallmark Channel. She was also an animal lover having rescued many cats and dogs over the years.
Cindy’s final wishes were to not have a funeral service, but for family and friends to remember her in their own way.
