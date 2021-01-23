Dale Henry Schmutz
Dale Henry Schmutz, 82, of Port Charlotte, Florida, was welcomed into heaven on Jan. 18, 2021. He was born on May 10, 1938, to John and Esther Schmutz in West Point, Nebraska, and raised on a farm outside of Bluffton, Ohio. Dale relocated to Port Charlotte in 1994 from Lansing, Michigan, formerly of Lima, Ohio.
Dale honorably served in the United States Army, working as a welder on the tanks in Germany. He married the love of his life, Sue, in 1970, and began their lifetime journey together. Dale was the CEO of Spartan Sales, a Tupperware distribution company, working alongside his wife, prior to their retirement. They enjoyed their many travels to all 50 states and spending time around the camp fire with family. He loved to read and was a football enthusiast, cheering on the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes.
Dale and Sue were devoted members of New Day Christian Church, serving as the leaders of the Prime Timers group for 13 years. Dale cherished working at the church and attending Bible study. He took great pride in his service and spending time with his fellow members. Dale was also very fond of music and sang in the church choir. Dale will be remembered by those who knew him for his warm, kind heart and adoration for his family.
Dale will be deeply missed by his best friend and wife of 51 years, Sue; daughters, Julie (Tom) McCormick of West Liberty, Ohio, and Cathy (Todd) Stubbs, Lori Schmutz, and Nancy (Melton) Butler of Port Charlotte, Florida; brothers, John (Sue) Schmutz of Bluffton, Ohio, Roy (Rita) Schmutz of Columbus Grove, Ohio, and Wesley Schmutz of Chillicothe, Ohio; sisters, Emma Chevrie of San Diego, California, and Joyce Hackworth of Bowling Green, Ohio; sister-in-law, Carol Rush of Red Lion, Pennsylvania; 16 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. Dale was preceded in death by his parents and son, Dale Schmutz, Jr.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 6, 2021, at the New Day Christian Church in Port Charlotte, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made in Dale’s name to the 2020 fund at the New Day Christian Church.
To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Dale, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
