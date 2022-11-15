Daniel Alfred Smith, 86, of Port Charlotte Florida, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Dan (Hack) was born on December 26, 1935, to Daniel and Clara Smith in Zanesville, Ohio. He permanently moved to Port Charlotte in 1998, after visiting many winters with the love of his life, Betty R Smith. Dan and Betty were married for 61 years.

Dan found his life partner and soul mate in Betty, during the early years of his life as he teased her and chased her down and around the hills of Southern Ohio. Dan met Betty through her older brother Earldean (Squirrel) Taylor. Hack and Squirrel, along with his brother Pon and Gibby were best buds and enjoyed many a mischievous adventures in Zanesville and surrounding communities.


