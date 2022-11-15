Daniel Alfred Smith, 86, of Port Charlotte Florida, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Dan (Hack) was born on December 26, 1935, to Daniel and Clara Smith in Zanesville, Ohio. He permanently moved to Port Charlotte in 1998, after visiting many winters with the love of his life, Betty R Smith. Dan and Betty were married for 61 years.
Dan found his life partner and soul mate in Betty, during the early years of his life as he teased her and chased her down and around the hills of Southern Ohio. Dan met Betty through her older brother Earldean (Squirrel) Taylor. Hack and Squirrel, along with his brother Pon and Gibby were best buds and enjoyed many a mischievous adventures in Zanesville and surrounding communities.
Dan was a highly sought-after painting contractor in the Zanesville and Port Charlotte communities. His quality of workmanship was unmatched and his commitment to helping all who needed his services allowed many residents to benefit from his unparalleled skills. This included his family, as he painted many furniture pieces and many residences; always willing to help at a moment's notice.
Dan had a servant's heart, loving his family unconditionally, and caring for those who were fortunate enough to know him. He was a humble man, happily observing from afar; yet on the front lines when duty called. Dan proudly served our country in the Army during '59-60.
Dan's smile, heart of gold and positive spirit will be deeply missed by his wife, Betty, son Roger Smith, daughter Christy (Ron) Smith, and many relatives.
The family will hold a private service at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a local YMCA of your choice. Dan spent many of his formative years playing basketball at the YMCA in Zanesville, Ohio.
