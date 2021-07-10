Daniel E. Wegner, 75, a resident of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed peacefully into God’s presence on June 30, 2021. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 28, 1946.

He received a B.A. in history from Wheaton College, an M.A. from North American Baptist Seminary, an M.A. from Clemson University, and a Ph.D. from Texas A&M. He taught subjects related to recreation and leisure at Howard Payne, SW Texas State Univ. and California State Univ. Long Beach. In addition to his teaching career, he loved working in the National Park Service including at Glacier, Death Valley, Blue Ridge Parkway, Blackstone River Valley and Lake Mead.

Dan’s faith was central to his life and wherever he lived he became involved in a local church. After retiring in 2009, he became active in First Alliance Church in Port Charlotte, where he formed many friendships. He was blessed to have the support of his friends throughout his struggles with Parkinson’s disease. Though he experienced significant illness, he always maintained a positive outlook.

He is survived by his sister, Ruth (husband Brian) Miller, of Wheaton, Illinois; two nieces, Sarah Miller, of Chicago, Illinois, and Heather (husband Steve) Barilla, of Wheaton; a great-nephew, Brian Barilla; and two great-nieces, Faith Barilla and Hannah Barilla, all of Wheaton.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, July 26, 2021, at First Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte, Florida. Interment will be private at Lakewood Park Cemetery, Rocky River, Ohio, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to First Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33952.

Load entries