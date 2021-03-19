Lester

Daniel Paul Lester

Daniel Paul Lester, 30, of Arcadia, Florida, lost his battle with depression March 12, 2021, and went home to be with his heavenly Father.

He was born on March 28, 1990, in Arcadia, Florida. Daniel was a lifelong resident of Arcadia. He worked as an electrician. Daniel was one of the sweetest people you could ever meet. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Burgoyne and Norma Lester. Daniel is survived by his father, Jerry Lester of Arcadia; his mother, Jerri Lowe Johnson of Arcadia; stepfather Jeremy Johnson of Arcadia; brothers, Seth Lester of Arcadia, Jimmy Ross of Arcadia, Garrett Foster of Georgia; sisters, Jordan Johnson of Arcadia, Lacey Lester of Arcadia; second-mothers, Jennifer Lowe and Jennifer Foster; maternal grandparents, Paul and Virginia Lowe of Arcadia; step-grandparents, Eloise and Bob Johnson; closest friends Matt Simmons, Kaz Bodell and Winston Durie; as well as numerous family and loved ones. He will be truly missed by all.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Friendship Community Chapel.

