ArcenasDanilo S. Danilo Sasoy Arcenas, Sr., 76, of Port Charlotte, Fla., entered eternal life on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, into the waiting heavenly arms of his son, sister, Nanay, and parents.
Danilo was born on January 3, 1945, in Manila, Philippines. He was raised by his beloved grandmother whom he called, Nanay, during and after a WWII ravaged Manila. He came to America after his high school graduation in 1963 for a better life. He worked hard to emigrate his sister and Nanay to this country to join him in Durham, Conn. He was drafted and proudly served the United States Army during the Vietnam War as an E5 Sergeant to the General with top security clearance as a communications morse code intelligence officer. He was honorably discharged in 1967. He met Naida in 1965, whom he married in 1968. They had three beautiful children together. Although their marriage did not last, they still had love and respect for each other and their family, co-parenting to continue to provide and improve the lives of their children.
Danilo later attended the Computer Processing Institute in East Hartford, CT, and he was employed by Aetna for 30 years as an IT Specialist and Manager. He was known to his former friends and colleagues as Big Dan or Pineapple. He enjoyed Chevy Camaro's (1968), Jai Alai, and hanging with his buddies at Grippo Shell in his younger years. He enjoyed watching a good game from the NY Yankees, the Hartford Whalers, and the UCONN men & women's basketball teams. He dedicated countless hours as a youth hockey dad for various youth hockey organizations as well as Loomis Chaffee and EO Smith. He traveled many hours to watch almost every lacrosse game for his son at RIT. He shared his love of Filipino food with his children, and he made amazing chicken adobo, pancit, and Lechon. His pig roasts were legendary. He retired to South Florida in 2004 following the sudden death of his youngest son to be closer to his sister Medy whom he loved so dearly. Florida reminded him of the Philippines, and he lived there until his passing. He often occupied his time in later years looking for that special find at various Goodwill's.
Danilo's true calling came as that of Lolo (grandfather) to his three beautiful grandchildren who brought him pride and joy. He spent many summers in their NY home while they were growing up. He attended many of their hockey games, dance recitals, basketball games, and orchestra concerts. He loved to watch what they did day to day. We were blessed to have had one final family outing at Boca Grande, Fla., and one final summer together this year.
Danilo is survived by his loving daughter Allisa Cronin (Michael) and his son and namesake, Danilo Sasoy Arcenas, Jr.; grandchildren, Julia, Lily, and Jack Cronin; his former wife Naida Arcenas (Mark Luntta); brothers, Reed, James (Maria), and Galen (Katherine) Corson; sister, Cheryl (Corson) Kiaffas and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his youngest son, Wesley. Arcenas; sister, Urmeida (Medy) Martini; father, Zosimo Arcenas; mother and stepfather, Emily and Harold Corson; Nanay Felicia (Medina) Sasoy; and his dear friend, Martha Mayer.
Special thanks to our Mom and Mark for providing compassion and support to our Dad and opening their home to him for many years.
You did your job Dad! We turned out OK which was all you really wanted out of this life. Your legacy is the family you created and always wanted. You are so loved by us, and you will be missed dearly. "Ang Pag-ibig ang Siyang tulay na nag uugnay sa lupa at langit!" (Love is the bridge that connects Earth to Heaven!) Aloha Oe...until we meet again Dad.
Services will be private at a future date. The family suggests memorial contributions be made in honor of Danilo to Save the Children, PO Box 97132, Washington, DC, 20090-7132.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com
