Daral "Jinx" Carlson, 79, of Punta Gorda, Fla, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at home surrounded by her family, especially her devoted husband Robert "Bob" Carlson, Sr.
Jinx was born in Chicago, Ill., on Friday, November 13, 1942. Bob and Jinx began attending school events together in sixth grade. Jinx obtained a teaching degree from Elmhurst College and a masters in education from Governor's State College. Jinx was a primary education teacher for 30 years. On July 25, 1964, Jinx and Bob were married, which began their 58 years together, these years have been filled with loving memories.
Jinx was preceded in death by her parents, John and Daral DeNormandie. She is survived by her daughter Bahne (Todd) Klietz and their children Krystal, Kirsten, and Kara; and her son Robert (Cathy) Carlson, Jr. and their children Jennifer, Amanda, and Brian. She is the eldest of four children and survived by her siblings Jack, Allen, and Pam.
Jinx will be remembered for her beautiful smile, kind heart, and wonderful personality.
A ceremony to celebrate this amazing woman's life will be held at the First Methodist Church in Punta Gorda, on June 25, 2022 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Tidewell Hospice in Jinx's name.
