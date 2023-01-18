Darla Cyrille Norris of Punta Gorda, Fla., went to her heavenly home unexpectedly on Sunday, January 1, 2023.
Darla was born in Port Charlotte, Fla., on January 6, 1973 to Reverend William Dean (Bill) and Dolores (Wanser) Norris. She has been a resident of Charlotte County for 49 years.
Darla was a graduate of Port Charlotte High School , 1992. She attended Fort Myers Edison Community College.
Darla published "The Dove Newsletter" monthly which critiqued and announced the new media of Christian artists. She was always excited meeting and interviewing new and her favorite Christian singers. She wrote that she delighted in "writing a Christian newsletter and witnessing for Christ." She enjoyed her years using her talents performing all the functions in the audio-video media booth of the Palm Beach Blvd. Church of the Nazarene. Going on mission trips also brought her great joy.
Darla loved animals and traveling. She wrote about her trips throughout the United States, Mexico, Barbados, the Caribbean, Alaska, Puerto Rico, Bermuda, Australia, New Zealand, and Disney. She enjoyed many hobbies including art, music, reading, various puzzle games and water activities but above all she was happiest when spending time with her family and friends.
Darla Norris was preceded in death by her father, Reverend William Dean Norris, her grandparents, Abe and Doris (Stahl) Wanser, Kreston Norris and Dorothy (Norris) Staley.
She is survived by her mother, Dolores Norris; her two loving brothers, William Dean Norris II of San Francisco, California and Ronald Wayne Norris (Martha) of Port Charlotte, Florida. Aunts and Uncles; Randy Wanser (Maine), Lenora and Charles Dodgen (Texas), Patricia Hendrix (Arkansas), Shirley and John Bethel (Texas), Judy Norris (Kansas), Martin and Marilyn Norris (Kansas), and nephews: William Dean Norris III (Tennessee) and Christopher Adam Norris (Jesse) (Kansas), many cousins and loving family.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 20, 2023 from 12:30 - 1 p.m., with a 1 p.m. service to follow at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Rd., Punta Gorda, FL 33950. Burial will follow at Charlotte Harbor Cemetery, 4410 Church Street, Port Charlotte, FL 33980.
