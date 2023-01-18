Darla Cyrille Norris

Darla Cyrille Norris of Punta Gorda, Fla., went to her heavenly home unexpectedly on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Darla was born in Port Charlotte, Fla., on January 6, 1973 to Reverend William Dean (Bill) and Dolores (Wanser) Norris. She has been a resident of Charlotte County for 49 years.


Load entries