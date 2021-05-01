Darlene M. Rudolph
Darlene M. Rudolph (nee McLeod) was born in Wauchula, Florida, and lived almost all of her 86 years in Florida. She passed away on April 19, 2021, at Joanne’s House Hospice in Bonita Springs, Florida.
Darlene is survived by her children, Karen Shields (Richard Neville), Derrell Bryan, Scott Bryan (Molly), and Mike Bryan; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, Shefton and Ruby McLeod.
Services were private.
