Darlene Snyder

Darlene “Coca” Snyder, 62, passed on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Englewood Community Hospital surrounded by the love of her husband and daughters. She fought hard for over 40 days before losing her battle to COVID-19. Coca was born July 9, 1959, in Buffalo, New York, to the late Howard and Jane Kobee.
Coca married the love of life, Brian Snyder on July 18, 1980. The couple resided in Lancaster, New York, and had two daughters. In 1990, Brian and Coca moved to Englewood, Florida, with their two young daughters and close friends. The couple opened a landscaping business called B&C Enterprises, which they later transitioned into a mobile home services company. Brian and Coca proudly owned and operated their business for 25 years before her passing. Coca loved spending time with her family and her dogs, Minnie Mouse and Tinker bell, as well as her grand-dog Delilah.
She was always present in the lives of her kids and grandkids. She touched many lives with her generosity and was always active in her community and in many charitable organizations. Coca had a bright and energetic personality and always saw the positive side of people. She was a loving, generous and caring person who loved animals, was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She always thought of the needs of others before her own and went out of her way to be there for the people she cared about, including her clients.
Coca will be missed fiercely by many, especially her husband, Brian; daughters, Andrea (Dave) and Alicia (Matt); and grandchildren, Jaylynn, Alyssa, Kaden and Ryan. She may be out of our sight but will be forever in our hearts.
