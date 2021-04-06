David Alan Vannoy
David Alan Vannoy, of Rotonda West, Florida, passed peacefully at his home on April 3, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving wife, devoted friends and family. He was born on July 19, 1940 in New Castle, Pennsylvania.
David had a football scholarship to University of Delaware, Blue Hens, and later graduated from Mercy College with a Bachelor’s of Science. He was a proud Army Veteran, serving from 1962 to 1965, honorably discharged at the rank of SP5 (T) E-5. He worked as a policeman in Hillsdale, New Jersey and North Port, Florida, and as a Corrections Officer for DeSoto Correctional Institution, and retired in 1998 from the State of Florida Department of Corrections as a probation and parole officer.
His hobbies included hunting, fishing, target shooting, softball, bowling, traveling with friends (Rob & Dawn Kapinski) and he cherished keeping in touch with his Corry High School classmates, class of 1958. David was a fan of football; both professional and amateur. He cheered on many teams; among his favorites were the Steelers, the Bucs, the Gators, and the DeSoto High School Bulldogs. He was an active volunteer in early retirement, serving the Arcadia Florida community through Kiwanis and was proud to be a DeSoto Memorial Hospital White Knight. Another source of pride was his role in being a Big Brother to CJ Williams. He was voted BB of the year in 2002 for Charlotte County Florida. Additionally he participated in March of Dimes events, as well as Special Olympics Torch Runs.
In his HS yearbook, he quoted Tennyson. “Knowledge comes but wisdom lingers.” His family believes that David shared both his knowledge and wisdom freely throughout his lifetime. It is our hope that those whose lives he has touched; will pass the wisdom on. He is survived by: his wife of 33 years, Denise Hazel Vannoy. His Brother Tracy (Edna) Vannoy of Annville, Pennsylvania. His children Sean (Michelle) Vannoy of San Juan Capistrano, California. Kevin (Elizabeth) Vannoy of Carmel, Indiana, Pamela (Vernon) Kohlenberg of Port Charlotte, Florida. His five grandchildren Leslee Vannoy, Laramy Black, Lillian Vannoy, Rosemary Vannoy, and Walker Kohlenberg.
David is predeceased by his loving parents Wayne and Mary Elizabeth (Patton) Vannoy, His mother in law Maye Hazel, two Brothers Wayne Vannoy and Terry Vannoy, and his beloved grandchild Sydney Michelle Vannoy.
David will be laid to rest on May 27, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Florida. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Salvation Army PO Box 495126, Port Charlotte, Florida 33959-5126
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.