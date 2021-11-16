David B. Bingham

David Bart Bingham of Fairfax, Va., passed away of acute myeloid leukemia on Friday, November 12, 2021, in Punta Gorda, Fla., at age 64.
David was born on June 26, 1957, in Ogden, Utah, to parents Bart Foley Bingham and Helene Todd Bingham.
David lived in Utah, Michigan, and Missouri, before his family settled in Northern Virginia. David graduated from W.T. Woodson High school and received his Associates Degree in Applied Sciences from Northern Virginia Community College.
David dedicated his life to serving his country as a Central Intelligence Agency Officer. He worked for the CIA's Counterterrorist Center in Washington, D.C., and served in various overseas bases.
David's decorations included CIA's International Activities Division Medal for Distinction for outstanding service and dedication to duty, CIA's Counterterrorist Center Medal for Distinction for outstanding service to a vital mission, CIA's Information Operations Center Medal for Distinction for outstanding service to a vital mission, two CIA's Meritorious Unit Citations for exceptional performance of duty, as well as CIA's Certificate of Retirement in recognition of 30 years of dedicated service to the United States Government, and as a lasting reminder of an honorable career and rewarding association in this important calling.
Known for his strength of character, humor, and wit, David loved boating, travel, theater, and home improvement. He enjoyed entertaining and spending time with friends and family.
After 31 years in the CIA, he retired in Punta Gorda, where (after a decade of fun in the sun) he passed away with his loving family at his side.
David's father, Bart Foley Bingham of Ogden, Utah, and his mother, Helene Todd Bingham, of Ogden, Utah, precede him in death. He is survived by his brother Michael Bingham; sister Susan Zander (Richard Zander); nieces: Dawn Bingham and Jennifer Michie; nephews: Jason Michie and Stephen Zander; his great-nieces and nephews; and his cousin Mary Rasley and her children Chris and Clay Rasley. He will be missed by his 13-year-old black Labrador, Truman, and his 13-year-old cat, Tiger Lilly, whom he adored.
David's ashes will be spread in the waters off the gulf coast of Florida, where he so dearly loved to spend his time. A gathering of family and friends will take place on Friday, November 19, 2021, from 3 to 4 p.m., with a service beginning at 4 p.m., at Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home; 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, FL 33950.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the Moffitt Cancer Center or to the American Cancer Society.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation for all the love and support that they have received.
