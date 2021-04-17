David C. Nelson
David C. Nelson, 78, of Englewood, Florida, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus on April 10, 2021.
David was born in Latrobe, West Virginia, to Dewey and Ruby (Cook) Nelson. David moved to Connecticut after high school and joined the U.S. Air Force shortly thereafter. He eventually settled in Massachusetts, where his love for cars, especially Jaguars, led him to open an auto dealership, Freedom Motors. But he would discover that his lifelong vocation would be real estate and after getting his license, opened his first real estate office. David also worked with Deltona Corporation and General Development selling lots in Florida. This began his love for Florida and he would move to Punta Gorda in 1994 with his wife, Kathy. They settled in Englewood in 1996, and opened Investors Choice Real Estate in 2000. In 2001 David felt the Lord’s urging to open a nonprofit foundation to help the community, and The New Paradigm Foundation Transitional Housing Program was formed with the help of Charlotte County Housing. Using 15 housing units deeded to the Foundation, families in need were given two years of services and programs to get their lives back on track. Many families were helped and many success stories followed. David also loved the game of golf and spending time with golfing buddies.
David attended Suncoast Worship Center and later, Living Hope Church. He was very active, serving several years on the board and with his wife as Prayer Team Leaders. David wanted to always run his business God’s way and formed The Commerce Connection, a group of local businessmen and women who met regularly to help one another with their businesses.
David is survived by his love of 30 years, wife Kathleen (Gatti) Nelson; stepson Christopher Mahoney (Jenifer); four sisters-in-law, Phyllis Nelson, Joanne Kendall, Christine Gatti and MaryAnn Gatti; and several nieces; nephews; great-nieces; and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, Bill.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Living Hope Church, 881 S. River Road, Englewood.
In lieu of flowers, please donate generously to the Alzheimer’s Association. Always remember David’s motto: The Best is Yet to Come!
