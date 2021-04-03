David C. Orlowski
David C. Orlowski, born to Marie Alberta (Morin) and Chester Orlowski on April 17, 1935, passed away at the age of 85 on March 29, 2021, in his home in Punta Gorda, Florida.
An avid Green Bay Packers fanatic, he remained true to his roots spending the summer months in his home in Minocqua, Wisconsin. He was a strong supporter of many local charities and the Punta Gorda Symphony, which he enjoyed attending on a regular basis. He loved golf, fishing, hunting and photographing the beautiful nature surrounding him everywhere his travels took him. After graduating from Marquette University, he found his passion as a skilled entrepreneur and inventor founding Inpro/Seal, an innovative manufacturing company, and actively participating as a member of the Hydraulics Institute. More recently, Dave found much enjoyment in meeting The Leftovers at the Twin Isles Country Club every week.
Dave is predeceased by his parents; daughter, Andrea Orlowski; wife, Janice; wife, Delta Christine (“Chris”); and brothers, John and James. He is survived by his brother, Michael Orlowski (wife Doris); sister in-law Mary Orlowski (James’s wife); daughters, Diana Orlowski Coe (husband Thomas) and Jennifer Snyder (husband Bryan); and grandchildren, Sarah and Taylor Robertson, Julie Michalek (husband Steve) and Jon Coe.
The family will be receiving visitors from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Monday, April 5, 2021, at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda. A mass will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 2500 Easy St., Port Charlotte.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the following organizations:
St. Charles Borromeo School, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte, FL 33952; Charlotte Chorale, P.O. Box 494451, Port Charlotte, FL 33949-4451; or Animal Welfare League - Charlotte County, 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte, FL 33980
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.