David Earle Schall, 79, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away Oct. 17, 2021.
Born July 11, 1942, in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, to Earle and Christine (Wranich) Schall.
David was an Eagle Scout, an avid member of the Peace River Car Club, the Harbor Corvette Club, as well as a lifelong ham radio operator and longstanding member of the Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club. He was a member of the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606, and the German American Club of Cape Coral.
He was a trustee at the First United Methodist Church of Punta Gorda, where he and his wife Judy were members for 14 years.
David enjoyed boating, jet skiing, fishing and took many cruises — the most memorable of which was the trans-Atlantic voyage to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on the Queen Elizabeth II.
Most recently David enjoyed taking their German Shepard Dog, Jack, to Hounds of Henry Street Dog Park where they both socialized with friends.
David is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Judy; daughter, Heather, her husband, Chris Wilkerson, of Parkton, North Carolina; son, Jonathan, his wife, Melissa Schall, of Middletown, Virginia; mother, Christine Schall, (104 years old); and sister, Mary Jane Dawson, her husband, Blair Dawson, of Kittanning, Pennsylvania. He is also survived by grandchildren, Megan, Victoria, Ethan, Alexandra, Jackson; and great-grandchild, Emersyn. Preceded in death by father, Earle Schall.
A Christian service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home in Punta Gorda. The family will begin receiving friends at 10:15 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions in David’s name to Hounds of Henry Street Dog Park, the First United Methodist Church, both of Punta Gorda; the Elks Youth Camp, or Harry-Anna Trust Fund both of Umatilla, Florida.
