David (Dave) Keith Hanson, 81, Port Charlotte, Fla., went to Heaven on Monday, May 30, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.
Dave was married for 60 years to his beloved wife Nancy (Broste) who passed away on June 6, 2021.
Dave's first passion was teaching. Graduating from the University of Minnesota, he taught high school physics in Litchfield and New Brighton, Minn., flight school for Saudia Airlines in Saudi Arabia, and math, astronomy and physics in Florida. Upon retirement, Dave and Nancy settled in Port Charlotte.
Dave's second passion was travel. Each summer, the family got in the car and took camping trips, driving to the west coast, to northern Minnesota, to the southern states. After moving to Saudi Arabia, Dave and Nancy traveled the world, making numerous trips to Europe and to Africa. David met amazing, lifelong friends from all around the word and was able to make instant friends with complete strangers.
Dave was an active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, singing in the choir, assisting with monthly community meals, attending Bible studies, and more. Dave loved his wife, his kids, his grandkids, his friends, teaching, traveling, fishing, boating, astronomy, the observatory at Edison College, beaches, singing, Ham Radio Club, air shows, volunteering, the North Shore of Lake Superior, and God.
Dave is survived by his children Robert (Laurie) Hanson, Kim (Karl) Ruedy, Pam (Thomas) Young, grandchildren Brian Hanson; Jessica (Raelene) Roschlan; Jordan (Sydney) Ruedy; Emily (Dan) Baerg; Carter Ruedy; Matthew, Paul and Sarah Gunderson; Sterling and Quentin Young, great-granddaughter Nora, and loving family and friends.
Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at 1 p.m., at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Tidewell Hospice Center, Port Charlotte.
