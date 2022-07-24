David J. Cooper, Sr. of Williamsburg, Virginia formerly of Port Charlotte, Florida and Levittown, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on July 18, 2022.
Dave was born to the late Stephen J. and Stella K. (Faulkner) Cooper in Philadelphia on June 12, 1930. He grew up as the youngest child in a large, loving family with five sisters and five brothers.
Dave was the beloved husband of Rita Connelly Cooper who predeceased him on January 4, 2020 after 68 years of marriage. Dave and Rita were teenage sweethearts having met in Wildwood, New Jersey. After their marriage in 1951 they lived in Philadelphia and then moved to Levittown in the early 1950’s. They were parishioners of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church and raised four children.
Dave worked at the Heintz Division of Kelsey-Hayes Company in the Olney section of Philadelphia. He retired after more than 30 years as a machinist and precision tool and die grinder.
In 1988, Dave and Rita retired to South Gulf Cove in Port Charlotte, Florida and were members of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Englewood, Florida.
Dave was a friend to all he met and is remembered as the most giving and supportive father, loving grandfather and favorite uncle by his family. He will be sadly missed by his four children: Rita M. Cooper, Carol (Frank) Hall, David (Jannette) Cooper, Jr., and Marie Fizel. He is lovingly remembered by nine grandchildren: Maria Hill (Juan McGee), Aindrea (Billy) Estes, Kathryn (Barry) Hall; Phillip and Nicholas Cooper; and Derek, Austin, Kyle, and Meredith Fizel. Dave was blessed with nine great-grandchildren: Stephen Hill, Michael (dec) and Kristopher Lamb; Billy Jr. and Emily Estes; Scarlett Cooper; Graham and Lincoln Hall; and Price McGee.
A memorial celebration of the life of Dave and Rita Cooper will take place on September 17, 2022. Visitation will be from 5:30 to 8:00 pm at Nelsen Funeral Home located at 3785 Strawberry Plains Road in Williamsburg, Virginia 23188, 757-565-1141.
