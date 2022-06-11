Dave Myers, 84, passed away peacefully Friday, April 22, 2022. Born on January 4, 1938 to Jack and Jeannette Myers, South Bend, Ind.
Dave married Phyllis on August 9, 1958, together raised three children. Proud of his years in the Army and years spent as Fireman with Niles Township Fire Department. He then became owner of Asphalt Seal & Surface continued working the business with his sons. Dave moved to Florida with his family in 1982. 1983, he purchased Wes' Window Washers which he operated with his wife Phyllis for many years. His outgoing personality and ability to work with people played a big role in its growth and prosperity.
When Dave retired he passed the business to his son Rodney who continues today in his fathers footsteps. Dave loved old cars, wood working, tinkering in his garage, making lawn "art" and finding roadside treasures. He showed unconditional love for his wife, children, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dave, Dad, Pops and Grandpa was a one of a kind man with a list of stories, holiday games and funny jokes that will always live on in the memories of his loved ones.
He is survived by his wife Phyllis of 64 years, sons David J Myers 11, Rodney A Myers, daughter-in-law Diane, daughter Jennifer S Myers, brother James, sister-in-law Peggy, South Bend, Ind.
Grandchildren Samantha, Sandra, Steven Myers, Whitney Boutwell, triplets Jon David, Charles Lucas, Elizabeth Sue Cash. Great-grandchildren Lucas, Joshua Reilly, Lilly Whidden, Mckynzie, Claire, Ezra Myers, Kadynee, Tilton, Dalles, Bryen, Gunner, Garye Boutwell.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.