It is with much sadness to announce the passing of Punta Gorda resident, David J. Martens, age 78, who bravely handled his health care decision at the Cleveland Clinic in Weston, Fla.
Dave leaves behind sisters Rosemary, Delma, Donna, and Ruth, and brothers Richard and Dale and their families, along with partner/love, Susan Miscia. He also has a son, John, and two grandchildren Nicole and JD. Dave's eldest son, Jeffrey is deceased.
Although Dave went to Charlotte High School, his life took him away from Florida for years after he enlisted in the US Air Force and having a 20 year experience and education in radar, technology, teaching, and serving his country. Dave was a tremendous patriot from then until now and was rarely seen without his retired Air Force Veteran hat, flag waving, and promoting love of the US.
After the Air Force, Dave worked for years in private industry as a government contractor, leaving also many good friends at DRS, while living in New Jersey. He also was proud to be an EMT volunteering with Point Boro First Aid there. He was a member of Manasquan Seniors and Manasquan Elks after retirement. Dave loved sailing as well as speed with his waverunner on the Glimmer Glass in Manasquan, N.J. Dave and family moved back to Punta Gorda in 2016.
Dave was a former member of the Suncoast Model Sailing club, a member in Burnt Store Isles POA, and the Burnt Store Isles Boat Club and past President of Mondovi Condo Assn. Most recently, Dave dedicated his time as a member of the Military Heritage Museum Board of Directors helping make operational decisions, fund raising, and active participation in projects.
In lieu of flowers in honor of Dave's favorite non-profit charity, donations can be made to the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, FL 33950 or at MilitaryHeritageMuseum.org.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 8, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Charlotte Memorial, 9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Rd., Punta Gorda, FL, followed by a service. Burial is scheduled at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, FL, at 2 p.m., that afternoon.
A luncheon celebration of life will be held on Monday, March 21, 2022, at 1 p.m., at the Military Heritage Museum at 900 W. Marion Ave in Punta Gorda.
