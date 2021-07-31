David Joseph Derheimer completed his life’s journey peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, surrounded by family.
David loved his family, and lived a full, adventurous life: fishing, sailing, running, cycling, motorcycling, camping, hunting, storytelling, golfing, grilling, and more. David began his teaching career in Downers Grove, Illinois, and continued teaching at Port Charlotte High School for 24 years. He was dedicated to his students beyond the classroom, having coached basketball and cross-country track.
David is survived by his wife, Cynthia; daughters, Annette Pearson (Chuck), Susie; beloved granddaughter, Emma Willow Ercolani; siblings, Bert (Debbie), John (Nancy), Mark (Jean), Luke (Celeste), Jill Cantwell (Dan), Joe (Kathy), Nancy Foy (Rocky), Sally Wolfe (Gordon), Diane Keene (John), Marianne Horne (Kirk); and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. David is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Derheimer and Virginia Riley; and brother, Ross (MaryLou.)
A celebration in honor of David’s life will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Port Charlotte High School, with visitation one hour prior at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Moffitt Cancer Center or Tidewell Hospice.
