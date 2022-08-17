David L. Randolph, 73, of Port O'Connor passed away Monday, August 8, 2022. He was born October 14, 1948 in Berkley, Mich., to James George Randolph Jr. and Eleanor Lennox Randolph. David was retired from Randolph Construction.

David is survived by his daughters, Angie Randolph and Michelle Randolph Torres; son, David Randolph II (Rhonda); siblings, James George Randolph III, Morgan Randolph, Teresa Randolph Mortimer, Elizabeth "Betsy" Randolph, Bob Randolph, Rick Randolph, Julie Randolph, and Lisa Randolph Knight; grandchildren, Dawayne Lewis (Sonia), Gavin and Callie Torres, Garrett and Ellie Randolph; and great-grandchildren, Brett Torres, Aubrey Valdez, Hendrix Lewis, and Ace Valdez (on the way).

