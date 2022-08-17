David L. Randolph, 73, of Port O'Connor passed away Monday, August 8, 2022. He was born October 14, 1948 in Berkley, Mich., to James George Randolph Jr. and Eleanor Lennox Randolph. David was retired from Randolph Construction.
David is survived by his daughters, Angie Randolph and Michelle Randolph Torres; son, David Randolph II (Rhonda); siblings, James George Randolph III, Morgan Randolph, Teresa Randolph Mortimer, Elizabeth "Betsy" Randolph, Bob Randolph, Rick Randolph, Julie Randolph, and Lisa Randolph Knight; grandchildren, Dawayne Lewis (Sonia), Gavin and Callie Torres, Garrett and Ellie Randolph; and great-grandchildren, Brett Torres, Aubrey Valdez, Hendrix Lewis, and Ace Valdez (on the way).
He was preceded in death by his wife, Gail Marlene Odom Randolph; parents; and sister, Pam Vandeveer.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, August 16, 2022 from 6:30-8 p.m. at Richardson-Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Port O'Connor with Morgan Randolph officiating. Burial will follow in Port O'Connor Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Dawayne Lewis, Gavin Torres, Charlie Johnson, Vince "Cowboy" Jennings, John Tremblay, and Garrett Randolph.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
