David L. Scire , 71, of Rotonda West, Fla., passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021, at his Charlotte County residence.
Born on March 8, 1950, to the late Richard and Anne Corsa Scire, he had been a resident of Florida for 11 years coming from West Haven, Conn.
A graduate of Central Connecticut State University with a BA degree, David went on to Southern Connecticut State University to earn his Masters Degree in Education. He spent 30- plus years at Jonathan Law High School teaching history and was an assistant coach of the basketball team until he retired in 2007.
He was pre-deceased by his wife of 32 years, Janet Scire in 2015. Survivors include his two children: Jason (Jessica) Scire of West Haven, Megan (Ralph) Festa of Katy, Texas; brother: Mark Scire of Mossy Rock, Wash.; one sister: Lesley Padilla of Milford, Conn.; three grandchildren: Joshua, Emma, Dylan; two nieces: Victoria and Shastine and beloved companion: Margaret Cabler.
A celebration of David’s life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Democratic Party in memory of David Scire.
Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory has been selected to handle arrangements. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com
