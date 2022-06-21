David Louis Daughtrey on the morning of June 18, 2022, at the age of 78, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. David was born in Arcadia, Fla., on November 24, 1943.
David spent some of his youth in Marietta, Ga., but returned to DeSoto County when he was in the 10th Grade. He graduated from DeSoto High School, Class of 1961. After graduation David spent 4 years in the United States Airforce. After the service, David had several jobs, owned his own air conditioning business, worked for Merita Bread Company, and retired from Butter Crust Bakery in 1961.
David was an avid fisherman and hunter and especially loved spending time with the family.
David was predeceased by his father, John A. Daughtrey and his mother Shirley Masters Daughtrey.
He is survived by his beloved wife Sonja A. Daughtrey, brother John C. Daughtrey, sisters Patty L. Teague and Pamela L. Jones, stepson Scott Birchfield, stepdaughters, Jennifer L. Busch and Karen R. Boatright, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A visitation of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, from 10 a.m., until 11 a.m., at the Fort Ogden Baptist Church, 9500 SW Hull Ave., Fort Ogden, FL. 34267
Funeral Services will follow the visitation at 11 a.m., with Pastor Wayne Earnest officiating. Interment will be at Fort Ogden Cemetery.
