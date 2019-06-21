David R. Deibler, 63, of Punta Gorda, Florida passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Venice Hospice House.

He was born to Augustus H., Jr. and Carroll (Moyer) Deibler of Reading, Pennsylvania.

Davis is survived by his sister, Bonnie Simerly of Englewood, Florida; brothers, Donald of Pennsylvania and Dale in Georgia; nieces, Elissa, Christy and Angie; nephew, Dustin. He was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel.

Recommended for you

Load entries