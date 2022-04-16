David R. Skolnick, born February 12, 1931 in Lynn, Mass., passed away peacefully on Monday, February 28, 2022 at the age of 91. He was a resident of Sarasota County since 1959.
As a young boy, David toured with his father, lead trumpet player Sam Skolnick, meeting many of the greatest Big Band and Swing players of the 20th Century. He went on to serve in the Navy during the Korean War playing trumpet in the Admirals Band. He was stationed throughout Europe and had the honor of playing for and meeting Queen Elizabeth.
Music would always be a large part of his life and he enjoyed playing trumpet and drums in many venues throughout the county. For many years, David was known as "The Trolley Man" on Main Street where he knew all the shop workers and befriended his many riders. He was also with the Sarasota Sheriff's department as a patrol officer, and was notorious for stopping traffic to rescue an injured pelican on the Ringling Causeway during a fierce hurricane. His love of animals was an intrinsic part of who he was and he brought countless stray animals home to his family, much to his children's delight. His passion was lifting weights, playing handball, and later in life taking up racket ball at the YMCA, where he competed with men half his age until he was 88 years old.
David had a smile for all and was a friend to many and he will be sorely missed. He is survived by his former wife, Lelah Charlotte Jackson and their four children; David, Daryl, Steven and Sharon Hays and their spouses, ten grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. We love you PaPa Dave and know the angels will welcome you with glee into their celestial choir.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.