David Robert Taylor, born September 30, 1950
and raised in Coatesville, Pennsylvania. Passed into our Lords arms on January 20, 2023. He and his wife, Kate moved to Port Charlotte, Florida in 2003.
He worked as an overhead crane operator at Lukens steel plant while still in high school.
A Vietnam Navy Veteran served on the USS Yorktown CV10 as a cook. After serving in the Navy, Dave worked as a professional firefighter and in maintenance as a grounds supervisor at Coatesville Veterans Administration Medical Center for 34 years.
Dave had several businesses and also worked heavy equipment operator for Mareskavich Excavating while still at the VA hospital.
He had been a member of local Drum and Bugle corps in Coatesville. As a member of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary for the last 22 years he was;
-boat crew qualified
-safety patrols
-found lost boater in mangroves after 3 days of storms
As a member of the American Red Cross Disaster Team Dave;
-assisted families at home fires
-served at cold weather emergency shelters
-helped at large fires to feed firefighters and emergency personnel
As a Volunteer with the Punta Gorda Police Department he went on patrols on the Police Marine boat.
Dave a member of First Alliance Church, (now movement church) Dave;
-served on the security team
-stood watch for the youth security team
-volunteered as an usher
Dave was a member of the House of Prayer Church in Blairsville Georgia. There, he served as;
- a food preparation and kitchen aid for live-in Bible Camp
-an Actor in fundraiser
-a member of their Safety team
He was a caregiver helping care for Kate's mom, aunt, and uncle for 18 years.
Dave worked 14 years for the King Fisher Fleet at Fisherman's Village in various jobs;
-Worked as mate on fishing charters in the gulf
-Worked as tour guide on tour boats
-Worked a dock mate maintenance on 2 large tour boats, 2 35 foot off shore boats
3 back bay and flats boats.
He was a US Coast Guard Master Captain
His hobbies included:
- an RVer
-boating and fishing
-Fossil/shark tooth hunting
-Surf fishing
-Pickleball
-Hikes
-Loved to hand feed his deer in his back yard
-RVing with sister Bonnie and husband Keith
-Helped many friends after Huricane Charlie, Frances, Jean, and Ian
-Mostly loved and lived to Help anyone and everyone in their time of need!!
Dave's Celebration of Life service will be on Wednesday, March 1st at 11:00. To be held at First Allince Church, (now changing name to Movement Church), 20444 Midway Blvd. in Port Charlotte, FL. Donations can be made to animal rescue of your choice or Tunnel To Towers.
He had 30 wonderful years of marriage to Kate (Smith). Survived by 2 boys
David and wife, Kris (Chesnet) and Ed and his wife, Barbara (Jones) He is also survived by sister, Bonnie (Taylor) and husband, Keith Schmid, sister "Suzie" McClure and sister Dorothy Lee, as well as 1 other sister. He was proceeded in death by his parents, a brother and 3 sisters.
