David S. Nickerson
David S. Nickerson, 70, of North Port, Florida, formerly of Nantucket, Massachusetts, passed away on Jan. 16, 2021. David was born on Sept. 17, 1950, in Nantucket, Massachusetts. David worked as a night supervisor at Stop & Shop for 28 years.
David was an active member with Odd Fellows. In Massachusetts, he served as a Grand Herald, Grand Representative, and a Patriarch. In Florida, he served as a Grand Master, Great Chief of Redmen in Massachusetts. He was also a past Master of Grange in Massachusetts.
David is preceded in death by his father, Otis S. Nickerson who passed Dec. 28, 2013.
He is survived by his mother, Florence Nickerson of South Yarmouth, Massachusetts; brothers, Gary (Dale) Nickerson of South Yarmouth, Massachusetts, Scott Nickerson of West Yarmouth, Massachusetts; aunt, Alberta Burdick of Cotuit, Massachusetts; nieces, Jennifer Nickerson of Harwich Port, Massachusetts, Allison Nickerson of Centerville, Massachusetts, and Charlotte, North Carolina, Sarah Nickerson of Centerville, Massachusetts, and Riverview, Florida; nephew, Joshua Nickerson of Centerville, Massachusetts; aunt, Sybil Nickerson of Nantucket, Massachusetts, and many cousins.
Services will be held at a later date in Nantucket, Massachusetts.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial contributions to be sent to Tidewell Hospice, 1144 Veronica St., Port Charlotte, FL 33952 or any charity of your choice.
Arrangements handled by Farley Funeral Home, North Port, FL.
