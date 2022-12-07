David Wayne Goodrich, 68, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte.
David died of infection complications after an eighteen-month struggle to come home after a tragic fall resulting in a broken neck. As a result, he became an incomplete quadriplegic but continued to work hard on his rehabilitation with a positive attitude. He was born on July 15, 1954, in Summit N.J. He spent the first part of his life in Groveland, Mass., and in southern New Hampshire. He graduated from Pentucket Regional High School, West Newbury, Mass. and attended the University of Massachusetts. Dave worked at construction, manufacturing, and in food services as a chef and bartender. He then moved to Port Charlotte, Fla., in 1980 where he operated his own landscape services business until his retirement. He had a large clientele of home and commercial accounts.
He was an avid Boston sports fan, especially the Bruins since he was a hockey player in his twenties. He played softball for decades into his sixties. He enjoyed playing and managing teams in Port Charlotte and playing horseshoes at Port Charlotte Beach for many years. He was also an avid fisherman and enjoyed catching snook and snapper. David worked hard all his life and when he had his down times he would bounce back. He often offered a hand including food, shelter, and work to others in need along the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen, and Marie Goodrich. He is survived by his son's David M. Goodrich and Jamie Castor and his grandchildren Lucas and Owen from Port Charlotte, his sister Gail Provencher and her husband Donny from Port Charlotte, niece Kara and nephew Brett and his brother Gary Goodrich and wife Shelley from Pownal, Maine, nieces
Gretchen and Andrea, nephew Kyle Goodrich. His partner Annie Ford and sister Gail greatly supported him after his accident. Dave's family was very important to him, especially his love of eight years Annie.
A memorial service and life celebration will take place at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the Roberson Funeral Home located at 2151 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte. There will be a gathering immediately after the memorial to share food and to reminisce at the 2421 Event Center, 2421 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33952.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
