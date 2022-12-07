David Wayne Goodrich

David Wayne Goodrich, 68, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte.

David died of infection complications after an eighteen-month struggle to come home after a tragic fall resulting in a broken neck. As a result, he became an incomplete quadriplegic but continued to work hard on his rehabilitation with a positive attitude. He was born on July 15, 1954, in Summit N.J. He spent the first part of his life in Groveland, Mass., and in southern New Hampshire. He graduated from Pentucket Regional High School, West Newbury, Mass. and attended the University of Massachusetts. Dave worked at construction, manufacturing, and in food services as a chef and bartender. He then moved to Port Charlotte, Fla., in 1980 where he operated his own landscape services business until his retirement. He had a large clientele of home and commercial accounts.


