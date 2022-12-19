David William James, age 80, of Punta Gorda, Florida and Minneapolis, Minnesota passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022.

David was born on July 22, 1942. David attended St. Thomas Academy and the University of St. Thomas in Saint Paul, Minnesota. David worked as a pilot for Northwest Airlines for 35 years, including many years as a 747 captain and flight instructor. He and his wife lived in Burnsville, Minnesota for 25 years. After his retirement from Northwest Airlines, they moved to Punta Gorda, Florida and then split their time between Florida and Minnesota.


