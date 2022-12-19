David William James, age 80, of Punta Gorda, Florida and Minneapolis, Minnesota passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022.
David was born on July 22, 1942. David attended St. Thomas Academy and the University of St. Thomas in Saint Paul, Minnesota. David worked as a pilot for Northwest Airlines for 35 years, including many years as a 747 captain and flight instructor. He and his wife lived in Burnsville, Minnesota for 25 years. After his retirement from Northwest Airlines, they moved to Punta Gorda, Florida and then split their time between Florida and Minnesota.
David was a skilled do-it-yourselfer, craftsman, and enjoyed remodeling homes. He was incredibly generous with his time and his talents, always being willing to help and teach others. When he wasn't fixing something or helping someone, you would find him reading a book, going for a walk, learning something new, or spending time with friends. He was also an avid foodie and enjoyed trying new recipes in the kitchen.
David was preceded in death by his wife, Cathy James, his son, Kevin James, and his parents, Keith and Mary James. David is survived by his children, Greg James, Lori Menalis, Josh (Krista) James, and Elizabeth (Brian) Studenski; his grandchildren, Matthew Menalis, Emma Menalis, Amelia James, and Eloise James; his sisters Barbara Zagrodnik, Annie Mattson, and his brother, Dan (Joyce) James.
Memorial service arrangements to follow.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Homes, Punta Gorda Chapel.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.