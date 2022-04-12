Dawn C. Penwell, 57, of Englewood, Fla., passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, after a long illness.
A true Florida girl, she was raised in Venice, graduated from Venice High School and was a resident of Englewood for many years.
Dawn was born with a strong connection to the animal world and became a horse trainer. But her passion for canine creatures took over. For 40 years she rescued, fostered and trained dogs through her very successful dog training business, "Best Friends". Her whole world was dogs.
She worked with many groups, libraries and schools involving dog visitations, teaching dog safety handling and the popular "Reading to Dogs" programs. Her amazing, almost mystical, ability to communicate with dogs earned her the name, "Englewood's Dog Whisperer".
Dawn was an environmentalist who loved our local flora and fauna. She had recently been raising and releasing Monarch butterflies. She was an avid gardener and a superb cook using items and herbs from her garden which highlighted native plants.
The family she leaves behind includes her devoted husband, Rusty, who she was with for 25 years; her beloved pack of Labrador Retrievers: Charm, Majick, Razzle and Dani; and her many dear friends and clients, human and canine.
Some believe there is a beautiful, magical green meadow where departed pets wait for their human companions. They reunite and cross over the Rainbow Bridge together on their way to Heaven, never to be parted again. Dawn surely is at the Rainbow Bridge now.
A celebration of Dawn's life is being planned for a later date.
Donations in her memory may be made to any animal rescue society.
Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.