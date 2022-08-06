Deborah Anne Young

Deborah, of Somerville and Punta Gorda, FL, on July 15, 2022, of respiratory ailments, at 73, with family members at her bedside.

Deborah Slater was born in Chicago to Morton L. Slater and Ruth Anne (Haskell) Slater. Ruth's marriage did not last, and she and her two children moved to St. Croix, VI, where in 1957 Ruth married Warren H. Young, then a prominent island attorney and later federal judge. Warren had two children from earlier marriages (Rodney and Lauren), adopted Jonathan and Deborah, and he and Ruth had two more together (Gar and Timothy).

