Deborah Anne Young

Deborah, of Somerville and Punta Gorda, FL, on July 15, 2022, of respiratory ailments, at 73, with family members at her bedside.
Deborah Slater was born in Chicago to Morton L. Slater and Ruth Anne (Haskell) Slater. Ruth's marriage did not last, and she and her two children moved to St. Croix, VI, where in 1957 Ruth married Warren H. Young, then a prominent island attorney and later federal judge. Warren had two children from earlier marriages (Rodney and Lauren), adopted Jonathan and Deborah, and he and Ruth had two more together (Gar and Timothy).
Deborah attended St. Mary's and St. John's schools in St. Croix, and then George School in Pennsylvania, followed by Barnard College, from which she graduated in 1970 with a bachelor's degree in English.
Deborah taught school in St. Croix, then worked in the financial industry, first as a financial advisor at Merrill Lynch and then a compliance officer at several Boston asset management firms.
Deborah's lifelong hobbies and interests included cooking for friends and family, completing three circumnavigations aboard Semester at Sea, sailing, scuba diving, and photography. She loved attending family reunions in Deer Isle, ME, and bone-dry vodka martinis.
Deborah is survived by siblings Rodney Young (Edie), Jonathan Young (Janis); Lauren (Larsen); Gar; TimothyYoung (Priscilla Serafin); her aunt, Soon Ok Haskell; her nieces Shanin Speas-Frost and Rebecca Young; nephew Ethan Young; close friends Martha Savard, Warren Johnson and Jo Masciulli; and a crowd of cousins and relatives.
Deborah's ashes will be scattered at sea in a private service, with a memorial service to be announced.
Donations may be made in Deborah's name to George School (Newtown, PA), Semester at Sea or Doctors Without Borders. Assisting Deborah's family is the Morris Funeral Home of Ipswich. To send a condolence to her family please go to: MorrisFH.com .
