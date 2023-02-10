Debra J. Preising, 68, of Punta Gorda, Florida passed away on January 29, 2023.
Born in Columbus, Ohio to Richard and Dolores (Van Winkle) Klamfoth, Debra lived in Wooster, Ohio prior to moving to Punta Gorda in 2015. She enjoyed returning to Wooster in the summers to care for her plants, feed the hummingbirds, and visit with friends and family.
Deb was a passionate and strong-willed woman who loved to compete in cards and bowling. She was creative, funny and had an impish sense of humor that she showed in sending out cards for every occasion. She developed into a great cook and loved to have parties at the house where she designed a great party area. She loved coffee and became an early investor in Starbucks, had a particular taste in wines, and an abundant number of shoes. Deb loved to dance, which is how she met Scott at a bar he worked at in college. She had a brilliant smile for family and friends and was fiercely loyal to them. Deb was also extremely considerate of others even if they weren't family, she tried to treat everyone with respect.
Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Scott, her mother, Dolores, sisters, Connie (Ron) Hood, Bonnie (Ron) Proper, Terrie (Jeff) Groseclose, Sister-in-law, Dawn Klena, nieces, and nephews; Jason Hood, Julie Smith, Joe Groseclose, and Laura Hill; as well as great nieces and great nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens, 5800 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33982 are appreciated. Cards of sympathy should be sent to Scott Preising at 2085 Padre Island Dr., Punta Gorda, FL 33950 .
Her celebration of life will be held at the Wooster Elks, 335 N Market Street, Wooster Ohio, May 20th, 2023, between 12:00 pm and 3:00 pm .
Friends may visit www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Punta Gorda Chapel.
