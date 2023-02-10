Debra J. Preising

Debra J. Preising, 68, of Punta Gorda, Florida passed away on January 29, 2023.

Born in Columbus, Ohio to Richard and Dolores (Van Winkle) Klamfoth, Debra lived in Wooster, Ohio prior to moving to Punta Gorda in 2015. She enjoyed returning to Wooster in the summers to care for her plants, feed the hummingbirds, and visit with friends and family.


Load entries