Delbert "Del" Eugene Walton, 97, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away in his sleep at Solaris Healthcare Charlotte Harbor on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Del was born January 18, 1926, in Andover, Ohio to the late Delorce and Bernice (Fish) Walton. He grew up in and around Warren, Ohio during the worst of the great Depression. He graduated from Warren Township High School in the spring of 1943 and then enrolled at Carnegie Institute of Technology in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In December of 1943 just before his 18th birthday he joined the U.S. Navy where he qualified for the Navy V-12 Officer Training Program. The Navy sent him to the Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Worcester, Massachusetts where he graduated in February 1946 with a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering and was commissioned as an Ensign in the Naval Reserve. The Navy then sent him to Supply Corps School at Harvard University. He volunteered for shipboard duty and was assigned to the USS Pine Island, a large seaplane tender, as Disbursing Officer and assistant to the Supply Officer.


   
