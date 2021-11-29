Delores Mae Baiera

Mae Delores "Dee" Mae Baiera, 83, of Punta Gorda, Fla., formerly of Saegertown, Pa., passed away Friday, November 19, 2021, at Bay Front Health, Punta Gorda.
Dee was born in Meadville, Pa., on October 28, 1938, a daughter of the late Richard and Edith (Deeter) Bisbey.
On March 18, 1966, Delores married Charles J. Baiera, Jr.; he survives.
For many years Dee worked in the family businesses Saegertown Beer Distributor as well as Saegertown Mobile Home Park. She loved being a homemaker and raising her four daughters. She will be remembered as a devoted wife and loving mother, who cherished her family with her whole heart and soul. Her spirit was feisty and strong, yet sensitive and loving. She would bring laughter and joy, even in tough times. She will be forever missed.
In addition to her husband, Charles, of 55 years, Dee is survived by four daughters Debra Baiera Swift (Gary Bistarkey) of Washington, Pa., Cheryl Baiera Acker of Saegertown, Crystal Baiera Marinzel (Ron) of Davidsonville, Md., Connie Baiera Segal (Jim) of Erie, Pa.; a stepdaughter Elena Marie Ferraro of Meadville, ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister Judy Bisbey Jeannerett of Conneautville, Pa.; a brother Charles "Buster" Walker, Jr. of Florida; and two nieces.
In addition to her parents, Delores was preceded in death by her granddaughter Allie Dee Marinzel; stepfather Charles Walker, Sr.; niece Susan Jeannerett; and nephew Steven Jeannerett.
Services will be held at a future date.
Dee will be laid to rest in Denny Cemetery, Meadville, Pa.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.