Delores Mae Baiera

Mae Delores "Dee" Mae Baiera, 83, of Punta Gorda, Fla., formerly of Saegertown, Pa., passed away Friday, November 19, 2021, at Bay Front Health, Punta Gorda.

Dee was born in Meadville, Pa., on October 28, 1938, a daughter of the late Richard and Edith (Deeter) Bisbey.

On March 18, 1966, Delores married Charles J. Baiera, Jr.; he survives.

For many years Dee worked in the family businesses Saegertown Beer Distributor as well as Saegertown Mobile Home Park. She loved being a homemaker and raising her four daughters. She will be remembered as a devoted wife and loving mother, who cherished her family with her whole heart and soul. Her spirit was feisty and strong, yet sensitive and loving. She would bring laughter and joy, even in tough times. She will be forever missed.

In addition to her husband, Charles, of 55 years, Dee is survived by four daughters Debra Baiera Swift (Gary Bistarkey) of Washington, Pa., Cheryl Baiera Acker of Saegertown, Crystal Baiera Marinzel (Ron) of Davidsonville, Md., Connie Baiera Segal (Jim) of Erie, Pa.; a stepdaughter Elena Marie Ferraro of Meadville, ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister Judy Bisbey Jeannerett of Conneautville, Pa.; a brother Charles "Buster" Walker, Jr. of Florida; and two nieces.

In addition to her parents, Delores was preceded in death by her granddaughter Allie Dee Marinzel; stepfather Charles Walker, Sr.; niece Susan Jeannerett; and nephew Steven Jeannerett.

Services will be held at a future date.

Dee will be laid to rest in Denny Cemetery, Meadville, Pa.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dee's memory to https://www.rescue22foundation.org/donate/ which is a program providing trained service dogs exclusively for veterans.

Arrangements are under the direction of STEPHEN P. MIZNER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 404 CHESTNUT ST., MEADVILLE, PA.

Share a memory or condolence at www.miznerfuneralhome.com

Load entries