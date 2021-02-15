Delores (Trostle) Nickerson
Delores “Dee” passed away on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Punta Gorda, Florida, at the age of 87. Dee was born in East Gary, now known as Lake Station, Indiana. She graduated in 1952 from Portage High School in Portage, Indiana.
Proceeding her in death are her parents “Deed and Peg” Trostle, and her brother Gene Trostle. Dee is survived by her husband of 67 years James known as “Nick,” her sister Wanda Samuelson, her daughter Christy King (Lance), and her son Jim Nickerson (Sue). Dee is further survived by her two grandsons Eric Martin (Julia), Sean Martin, and her two great-grandchildren, Sebastian Martin and Abbygayle Martin.
Dee enjoyed volunteering for the Girls Scouts, participating in church activities, and spending time with friends and family. For more than 10 years she could be found at her beloved weekly organ lessons. Dee left a lasting impression on all who knew her. She will be deeply missed.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Friendship United Methodist Church. 12275 Paramount Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33955 or Portage First United Methodist Church, 2637 McCool Rd., Portage, IN 46368.
