Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Dennis Dee Drehouse, 73, of Jefferson, Georgia, who entered into rest Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Gentzler Drehouse of Jefferson; four children and five grandchildren; two sisters and a brother also survive.
In accordance with the wishes of Drehouse, his remains were cremated.
