Dennis Tremblay, 70, of Port Charlotte, Fla., and Atchison, Kan., passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.
Dennis was born to Roland and Cecile Tremblay in New York City and grew up in Quebec, Canada.
Dennis graduated from Ryerson Technology and led a career in sales, strategy and management in the explosives industry which brought his family to live throughout Canada, the US and Mexico. He garnered great relationships and was well respected in his career.
Dennis is predeceased by his parents, his sister Marlene and many beloved extended family members. He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Stella; his children and their spouses, Melanie and Robert, Sonia and Devon, Erich and Lisa and Matthew and Lisa; and his eight grandchildren: Faye, Andrew, Grace, Peyton, Hudson, Nolan, Gabby and Dylan. He is also survived by his siblings and their spouses Mario and Michele as well as Johanne and Luc, his nieces/nephews and their spouses: Simon, Melina and Geoff and also Cynthia and Eric and his grandnieces and grandnephew: Lori, Anthony and Aubrey.
Dennis was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He joined the church in 1979. His family was central to his life and values. He was a beloved husband, father, grandpa, brother and uncle. He lived a life of faith, adventure, love, integrity and he will be greatly missed. He was a warrior to the end.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in 2023.
