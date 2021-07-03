Dennis W. Jontos

Dennis W. Jontos, 81, formerly of Shelton, Connecticut, passed away on June 16, 2021, in Port Charlotte, Florida.

He was a Vietnam veteran who served in the Army and attended Fairfield University where he earned his master’s degree and went on to teach junior high school for 20 years.

Dennis owned Cutzgras, Inc. in Port Charlotte for 35 years. He was an active member of San Antonio Catholic Church where he served as a Parish Council member. He was active in the Men’s Emmaus, was a lector and a member of the Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia; three children, Mark Jontos, Douglas Jontos and Laura Barnes; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at San Antonio Catholic Church, 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte.

