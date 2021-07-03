Dennis W. Jontos, 81, formerly of Shelton, Connecticut, passed away on June 16, 2021, in Port Charlotte, Florida.
He was a Vietnam veteran who served in the Army and attended Fairfield University where he earned his master’s degree and went on to teach junior high school for 20 years.
Dennis owned Cutzgras, Inc. in Port Charlotte for 35 years. He was an active member of San Antonio Catholic Church where he served as a Parish Council member. He was active in the Men’s Emmaus, was a lector and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; three children, Mark Jontos, Douglas Jontos and Laura Barnes; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Services will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at San Antonio Catholic Church, 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.