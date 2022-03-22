Derril Ernest Shantz

Shantz, Derril Ernest passed away peacefully in hospice Friday, March 11, 2022 at the age of 92. Derril was born May 8, 1929 in Fairview, Mich.
Derril graduated from Michigan State University. He worked in various divisions of Ecolab before founding Chemquest, Inc. car wash cleanser distribution in 1994. He retired in 2001 after residing in Bloomington, Eagan and Stillwater, Minn., while wintering in Venice, Fla., since 2003.
He was a warm and generous father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle. He was also an avid golfer and a proud member of The Hole In One Club.
Derril was preceded in death by parents, Ernest and Letha Shantz, brother Bob, and sisters Wanda, Marion, and Betty, spouses Nancy, Arlys, and Joyce, and stepson Tim Schnell and stepdaughter Sharon Warfield. He is survived by sister Janice, brother-in-law Orlyn, children Kevin (Cheryl) Shantz, Karol (Claes) Almroth, Kasey Shantz and Kelley (Donna) Shantz, stepsons Duane (Lori) Leisinger, Bill (Mary) Schnell, Bob (Leslie) Schnell, grandchildren Emmalee (Daniel Jacobs} Almroth, Melody Almroth, Tyler (Ashley) Shantz, Aron, Bennett and Calvin Shantz, step-grandchildren Jana (Marissa) Petrarca, Johanna (Marcos Negrao) Schnell, Laura (Zachary Duket) Schnell, great-grandchildren Scarlett and Luther Shantz, step-great-grandchildren Caroline and Ethan Cotrell, Maya, Benjamin and Luana Negrao, and Easton Duket.
A service will be held at a later date. Check Derril Shantz memorial Facebook page for updates.
