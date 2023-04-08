DeVere "Pete" Arthur Fader, FL, passed away on March 25, 2023. He was born on November 9, 1935, to Tressel A. & Irene M. (McNeil) Fader in Caro, MI. He graduated from Beecher High School in Mount Morris, MI and went on to graduate from the University of Michigan with a Masters in Music. He married the mother of his children, Janice (MacLachlan) Fader on December 28, 1957, in Michigan. He married his second wife, Candace (Prather) Fader on April 3rd in Punta Gorda, FL.

Pete and his family moved to Boca Raton in 1981 where he taught high school music. Pete and Janice then moved to Punta Gorda, FL in 2000, where they both retired. In his retirement, Pete enjoyed directing and being a member of several bands, which include: the Charlotte County Band, North Port Concert Band, Suncoast Wind Ensemble, and the Church of Good Shepherd Choir. He also enjoyed family vacations around the country, camping, hiking, canoeing, being outdoors, and golfing.


   
