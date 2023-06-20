Diane E. Gill, 82, of Punta Gorda, Florida died peacefully surrounded her family at home in Punta Gorda on Sunday, June 18, 2023. She was born December 17, 1940 in Manhattan, New York, after marrying her husband Robert, they moved to Warwick, New York and opened Willow Grove Garden Center. In 1978, they moved their family to Charlotte County and proceeded to continue their family business by opening Punta Gorda Flower Shop and Port Charlotte Florist.
Diane was a huge part of the Charlotte County Community belonging to Zonta, both Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte Chambers of Commerce, being a classmate of the first Leadership Charlotte class in Charlotte County. Having kids in school, Diane and her husband were large supporters of the school system as well. Owning a florist, Diane was incredibly invested in the floral industry. She started out years ago as District Director for Florists Transworld Delivery (FTD) inspecting and approving shops for meeting FTD standards. She also was the president of the SW Florida Florists Assoc for many years. Diane was the person everyone knew; she never met a stranger. Everyone who spoke with her eventually found out she and her husband owned a florist and they loved what they did. Flowers were Diane's life. She taught design classes, did home plant parties, spoke at women's and club events and passed on her love of flowers to everyone. She was gifted in sharing her love of flowers throughout her life. The fact the Diane and her husband owned a family business gave her the opportunity the have the two most important things daily in her life. She passed that love of family and flowers on to the generations that followed giving us her special gift as well. Please join us in helping create the biggest and most gorgeous garden of flowers at my Mom's request, as she moves on the ultimate garden prepared for her.
