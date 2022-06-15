On the afternoon of Monday, June 13, 2022, Di Kandis passed away at the age of 70.
Di was born in Cincinnati Ohio and graduated B.S. Computer Science from Indiana University Purdue University Fort Wayne. She played women's rugby while at college.
Di had several successful positions within General Electric Company and also Gillette Corporation and KPMG. Her Information Technology and management skills took her to many cities and countries. She retired to Punta Gorda in 2010.
Di is a past commodore of the Burnt Store Isles Boat Club and was president of Twin Isles Country Club. Di is fondly remembered by many Twin Isles members for golfing and many other activities.
Di was a beloved wife to her husband, Harry Heiges, and mother to TerAnn Christine Boix, and grandmother to Rylee Quinn Boix and Samuel Remington Boix of Deltona, Fla. She is also survived by her sister, Debi Kaye King of Macclesfield, UK.
Di will have a private service at sea via the Neptune Society. A memorial service will also be scheduled at Twin Isles Country Club later.
"The world will be a little duller without her bright smile and giving heart"... In lieu of flowers, her family is asking that donations be made to the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens, 5800 Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda, FL 33982.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.