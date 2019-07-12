Dianna Lightle-Aguilera (Wright), 70, of Englewood, passed away peacefully at the Tidewell Hospice in Lakewood Ranch on July 3, 2019.
Dianna was born on January 29, 1949 in Newark, Ohio to William and Florence Wright. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Pamela Lysakowski, and great-granddaughter Bailey Marie Luther. Dianna is survived by her loving husband Raul, daughter Angela Luther, son-in-law Scott Luther, grandsons Tony Bishop & Dustin Luther, and granddaughter Karina Bishop. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Mia, Mya Jade, Allyson, Caleb, Kamdyn, Koltyn, and Walker.
She also leaves behind three cats that she loved dearly.
Dianna shared her love of swimming and enjoyed teaching her great-grandchildren how to swim. She also loved to travel, read, and spend time outdoors. She enjoyed spending time and laughter with her lifelong friend, Karen Adkins-Lopez.
There will be a memorial held at St. Francis of Assisi at 5265 Placida Rd, Englewood, FL on Monday, July 15th at 9:30 am.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.