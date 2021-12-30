Diny Bailey, 88 of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021.
Diny was born on March 9, 1933, in Oisterwijk, The Netherlands. She emigrated to the Chicago area in 1951 and moved to Florida in 1988 from Naperville, Ill. She was a homemaker, and with her husband, was a foster parent to over 38 children, including many mentally disabled adults.
Diny was a born-again follower of Christ. She had a relentless desire to serve the LORD. She served Him in many ways: She most enjoyed hospitably inviting people to her home, being a leader in a local Bible study for many years, and also working in a local food pantry. She leaves behind a legacy of deep faith, determination, and perseverance to all who knew and loved her.
She was the loving wife of Thomas Bailey (deceased).
Mother to: Maryann Mize (Dennis), Ted Bailey (Debbie), Tony Cassente, Beth Schwarz (deceased) (Don), Judy Bailey, Donovan Bailey (Rena), Carl Bailey (Beth Rundle) Susan Deeke.
Grandmother to: Erica Pilkinton (Mark), Jasmine Elgersma (Andrew), Aleta Stadel (Gloyd), Denae Stein (Jeff), Rachel Winkless (deceased), Lucas Winkless (Carissa), Ashlee Batista (Paulo), Lincoln Bailey, Oliver Bailey, Flynn Bailey, Remy Bailey, Richard Mize.
Oma to great-grandchildren: Anastasia Stadel, Audrey Elgersma, Xavier Stadel, Nathan Pilkinton, Charlotte Elgersma, Margaret Pilkinton (deceased), Evan Pilkinton, Paulo Batista, Alice Batista, Carlos Batista, Ruby Rose E. Winkless.
A private family celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Family Church, Port Charlotte, FL - missions.
